Queens season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The American Music Awards!

Let’s start things off with this: The American Music Awards are going to be a big focal point for this hour. Are we surprised by that? Not really, and for a number of different reasons. This IS a show about music, and if ABC is going to feature some sort of awards show on this program, it makes sense that it be one that they broadcast during the year.

Of course, there’s more going on here beyond just the awards show, but that represents a real flashpoint in the group’s comeback tour. It’s a huge opportunity to get them back on camera, and hope that they can get a lot of positive buzz from mainstream viewers.

Below, you can check out the full Queens season 1 episode 5 synopsis with a little more insight all about what lies ahead:

“Do Anything For Clout” – As Brianna deals with a painful reminder of Jeff’s infidelity, the group hopes a performance at the American Music Awards will solidify their comeback. Meanwhile, after completing treatment at a rehab facility for her addiction issues, Lauren struggles to identify with her alter ego, Lil Muffin, on an all-new “Queens,” TUESDAY, NOV. 16 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

So what about the ratings?

This remains a key part of the show’s story at the moment, mostly because it’s been a struggle so far. This past episode generated just under 1.2 million live viewers, which was down over the episode before that. If this trend continues, we are a little bit concerned that the show doesn’t get to finish its run. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Queens season 1 episode 5?

