Queen Sugar season 6 episode 10 (finale) preview: What’s ahead?







Want to get some more news when it comes to Queen Sugar season 6 episode 10? There is, of course, a lot to discuss here!

The first thing that we should be doing starting off is merely stating this: This is the epic, emotional season finale! If you’ve been with this show from the beginning, then you have a good sense already of how the writers choose to wrap things up: With open threads and dramatic reveals. This is a show that sometimes likes to use its finales both to tie things up and open new doors to be walked through moving forward.

Unfortunately, we can’t say with 100% certainty that there’s going to be a season 7 at the time of this writing. However, OWN tends to give its long-running shows SOME sort of a proper farewell. If they opted not to do that in this instance, we’d admittedly be rather stunned.

So what can we say about the finale for now? There is no official synopsis out there right now, but there is this curious title: “And You Would Be One of Them.” This is intentionally cryptic and something likely related to the story itself. It’s also the sort of title where you watch the episode and think “oh, that makes sense” at the time in which it’s over. Just grab your tissues, some popcorn, and prepare for some HUGE moments. Maybe they impact Nova, Ralph Angel, or someone else individually. Or, it could be one of those cataclysmic stories where every single character comes out changed on the other side. There are a lot of options, but only one road that can be traveled down in the end.

