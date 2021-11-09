





Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? We know that with every passing week, the premiere date is just around the horizon…

Unfortunately, we’re just not at a point where it is here as of yet. The show still does not have an official start date, even if we suspect that it’s going to be at some point in January. Meanwhile, it also does not have an official trailer. That’s also something we’re expecting to get over the next month/month and a half.

So what do we think the trailer will look like? In all honestly, we’d be shocked if there is a lot of new footage crammed in here. Instead, we’re projecting that we’ll see a lot of footage recapping the first five seasons and reminding us of some of the Pearsons’ most emotional moments. This is bound to be a final season that tugs on the heartstrings and we think that they’ll try to reinforce that.

As for potential new footage, we think there will be some teases about Toby and Kate’s divorce, but also what the romantic future could potentially be for Kevin. We still want to believe that at some point down the road, he and Madison find a way to make it work. We think personally that there were some clues hinting at this leading up to Kate’s second wedding, but nothing was 100% confirmed. (There were some hints suggesting that Randall’s political career could also be on the rise.)

