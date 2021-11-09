Supergirl season 7: Why isn’t it happening at The CW?







Given that tonight is the series finale, it does feel like the perfect time to ask: Why aren’t we getting a Supergirl season 7? Why is it that tonight has to be the proper end to the series?

Just like you would imagine, there are a number of different things to talk through here. The decision to end Supergirl with season 6 came some time ago, so this is not some decision that came about at the very last-minute. We also do think there are a number of different components to it.

Take, for example, the ratings. While the Melissa Benoist series got off to an incredible start at CBS many years ago, it trailed off soon after and was eventually moved to The CW for season 2. Since that time, it’s declined steadily to the point we are at now, where season 6 is averaging a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 500,000 live viewers. Shows tend to get far more expensive once you make it to this point in the run, and the price tag probably made the metaphorical juice not worth the squeeze at this point.

We want to go ahead and note this: We don’t think Supergirl appearing in the DC cinematic universe has too much to do with the show ending. After all, that has never stopped The Flash.

Creatively, it may also be time for the show to go. The cast could have interest in tackling some other things, especially since six years is a long time to do a project like this. It’s also worth noting that many of the original cast members signed up thinking they would be filming in Los Angeles; after season 1, it moved to Vancouver. They’ve been great when going along with all of the changes, but the show today is not the same one they got on board prior to season 1.

There’s no denying that Supergirl had an incredible run of episodes; for now, we’re just grateful that we had a full chance to dive into this journey for so long.

