Is Stargirl new tonight on The CW? Early season 3 premiere date talk







Is Stargirl new tonight on The CW? Are we at the end of the story for the time being? Within this piece we’ll of course by diving more into that — and then also looking even more at the future.

So where do we begin? We suppose that there’s no point in beating around the bush here; let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way. There is no installment coming on the network tonight, as you saw last week an epic finale that tied up a lot of major season 2 loose ends. Now, we’re at the point where we are all collectively playing a waiting game for the next season to come out, even if we are (unfortunately) going to be sitting around for a good while.

For those unaware, we’ve already seen the network schedule for early 2022; Stargirl isn’t on it. That more or less means that we’re waiting until spring or summer (likely the latter) to see what is coming up next. It’s a compliment in a lot of ways for there to be such a demand for more from this show, so we have a hard time thinking that The CW is altogether upset that people are eager for season 3 already. They’ve just found a formula that works in having the show air in the summer; with that in mind, they likely see no real reason to keep audiences waiting for a good while.

As for what is coming up in season 3, we know already that there’s a chance to see comic-book character Mister Bones featured somehow. After all, that was teased in the closing minutes of season 2! It’s also been reported already that you’re going to be seeing a little bit more of Joel McHale as Starman; the Community alum was already promoted to series regular.

