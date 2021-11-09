The Resident season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Will Conrad come back?







As you prepare for The Resident season 5 episode 7 airing on Fox next week, there is one thing we can say about it in advance — Conrad’s facing a big choice. Will he come back to Chastain and be a key force in its future?

What tonight’s new episode “Ask Your Doctor” is setting out to mostly prove is that things are going to be very much different at the hospital; with that in mind, characters are in a different spot and thinking about a lot of separate things. If episode 6 is an introduction to this new world, “Who Will You Be?” next week will blow things wide open.

Want to get a few more details all about what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

A new group of interns, which include Billie’s son, Trevor, start their first day with Devon at Chastain. Kit and Bell try to convince Conrad to come back to Chastain and The Raptor’s mom ends up back in the ER. Meanwhile, Leela and Padma deal with an unexpected visit from their parents in the all-new “Who Will You Be?” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Nov. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-507) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

By the end of this episode, we’re certainly expecting for Conrad to be back at the hospital! That’s not some commentary on this show being somehow predictable; rather, it’s just a reminder that there are only so many paths that The Resident can go down as a series without Matt Czuchry around most of the other cast members. You need people working together in order to maximize the most drama, and we certainly want to see him taking on problems in the system.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 5 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







