Is FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, November 9?







Is FBI new tonight? What about FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted to go along with it? We know that the schedule patterns for this season have been a tad confusing, with airing a bunch of new episodes, some repeats, and then new episodes again last week.

So where does that leave things entering tonight? Let’s just say that we come bearing good news! You’re going to have a chance to see new installments of all three shows in a matter of hours, and that means opportunities to dive into some intense cases and new mysteries. There are also new episodes airing the following week, as well, so you can sit back tonight know that this isn’t the end of the road for these shows prior to Thanksgiving.

Want some specifics on what lies ahead? Have no fear, as we’ve got insight on all of that for you below.

FBI season 4 episode 6, “Allegiance” – The team must track down a shooter targeting detectives from the same precinct and unit, while facing mounting tension from the NYPD. Also, Tiffany finds that her NYPD roots may be influencing her view of the situation, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

FBI: International season 1 episode 6,“The Secrets She Knows” – After a U.S. intelligence negotiator goes missing and her ransacked Paris apartment is discovered to be covered in her blood, the team is on the clock to find her before the country’s nuclear secrets fall into the wrong hands. Also, Forrester finds himself drawing certain parallels to his mother’s disappearance, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 6, “Lovesick” – The team attempts to hunt down a family annihilator before he continues his murder spree. Also, Barnes’ intrusive mother puts pressure on her marriage, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

What do you want to see on FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted when they air tonight?

