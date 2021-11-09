Squid Game season 2 will happen ‘someday,’ creator confirms







Just in case there was any ambiguity over a Squid Game season 2, we now have some confirmation all about it!

Speaking per The Hollywood Reporter through a translator while at a screening event for the international hit, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk made it clear that he is moving into the planning stage for the next season of the show:

“I do have a basic storyline for season two — it’s all in my head — and I am currently in the brainstorming stage … It will happen, someday, but as for when I cannot tell you the details.”

Netflix has yet to 100% confirm a season 2 renewal, but did not to the aforementioned site that there are some discussions currently underway on extending the series.

Is a season 2 a great idea? (Spoilers ahead for the end of season 1.) Seong Gi-Hun concluded the season with a new look and a different sort of resolve. While it seemed at first like he was about the leave this world behind, the ending suggests that he may dive back in somehow. What will that look like? It’s certainly possible that he may try further to dismantle the games from within, as that’s something that is not still totally resolved at the moment. Squid Game season 1 was a little more of a personal story about one man’s survival and how far he was willing to go in order to make that happen. Season 2, meanwhile, could be more about the institution itself.

Just don’t expect this to happen anytime soon — based on where season 2 is in the planning process, the earliest we can envision it coming back is 2023. We don’t think Netflix will want to rush anything along, either.

