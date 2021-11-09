Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? More season 5 episode 6 discussion

Well, this is where we come bearing a lot of good news: You are going to see the show back on the air very soon! How much so? Think in a matter of hours. We’re going to see the series back on the air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern tonight with an installment entitled “Ask Your Doctor.” We’re jumping forward into a new era following the time jump and with that, we’ve got a feeling that relationships will be in a new place and characters will be more confident in who they are. Check out the season 5 episode 6 synopsis with some other updates:

Conrad brings a patient into the hospital who causes a high security crisis. An MMA brawl sends a well-known fighter to Chastain and all hands are on deck. Meanwhile, Bell and Raptor vie for the same position at the hospital, and Leela gets a visit from her sister in the all-new “Ask Your Doctor” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-506) (TV-14 L, V)

To go along with this, why not check out a new video below? In this, Jane Leeves and Bruce Greenwood open up about their experience doing the show together, and also what is a natural evolution between their characters of Kit and Bell. Before the time jump it was clear that their relationship was finally moving in a romantic direction, and at this point, we wonder if they’re going to be a full-on couple tonight! It would be a great way to see their story evolve, and for us as viewers to see something totally different — especially if Kit is still CEO of the hospital.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 5 episode 6?

