Cobra Kai season 4 spoilers: Johnny does the Crane Kick!







We are about a month and a half away from the premiere of Cobra Kai season 4 on Netflix, so let’s just go ahead and say we’re excited — VERY excited. How can we not be? There are such high stakes entering this season, especially with Daniel and Johnny teaming up in order to vanquish John Kreese for good.

So how can they make that happen? It starts with trying to win the All Valley karate tournament, which we tend to assume is going to be so much easier said than done. It’s why they’ve joined forces, and that collaboration is going to lead to a number of fun moments — take, for example, the photo at the bottom of this article! You can see Johnny Lawrence trying out Daniel’s famed crane kick, though we imagine it’s not going to work anywhere near as well for him on his first try.

New Cobra Kai video! Take a look at some of what we had to say leading into the new season below. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll be breaking down the season further over the weeks to come and we don’t want you missing any of it.

While it’s going to be hard to get a lot of BIG stories as to what’s coming up next, we can at least present to you what executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg had to say in a statement to People Magazine:

“Prepare yourselves, because season 4 is our biggest one yet … With new alliances, new students, new conflicts and the return of a legendary franchise character, it’s anyone’s game. Strap in for a wild ride on the way to the 51st Annual All Valley Tournament!”

New episodes are going to be streaming on Netflix come December 31 — sure, you can go out with your friends at the end of the year, but why do that when you can stay at home and watch some karate showdowns?

Related – Be sure to get some other updates right now when it comes to Cobra Kai

What do you most want to see when it comes to Cobra Kai season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







