When Calls the Heart season 9: Erin Krakow celebrates co-star’s birthday







We know that the When Calls the Heart cast and crew are in the home stretch now of filming the season. That’s exciting, and it’s equally so to see some of the actors celebrate each other online!

If you look below to Erin Krakow’s Instagram, you can see the series star celebrate Chris McNally’s birthday yesterday with a fun little behind-the-scenes video of him, still wearing his costume as Lucas. These two have been filming together for months, and we certainly imagine that a good chunk of season 9 will revolve around the two of them. Elizabeth chose to start a relationship with Lucas at the end of season 8, and with that comes opportunities to explore a number of different things — including how Hope Valley responds to the two of them and also what is next for Nathan after getting his heart broken.

While this post hardly constitutes some sort of big spoiler for the upcoming season, it is a rather nice reminder that the cast and crew all have fantastic relationships with one another behind the scenes. That is essential when you’re working on a show like this: Just think about the long hours that are in play here, and then also the lengthy amounts of time that you’re filming out on location. This isn’t just some show that is filmed within the walls of a cozy studio.

So when are you going to have a chance to see Elizabeth and Lucas on-screen again? Pending some dramatic last-minute surprise there is no Christmas Special this year; instead, you’re likely to see the two of them back in action when Hallmark Channel premieres season 9 in the new year. There’s no formal premiere date as of yet, but Krakow has suggested February as a likely possibility and for now, we’re inclined to agree with her.

Related – Check out some other updates on When Calls the Heart right now

What do you want to see from Elizabeth and Lucas on When Calls the Heart season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







