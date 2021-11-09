BMF season 1 episode 7 leak: 50 Cent responds to ‘glitch’ explanation







There have been few TV-related situations as messy over the past week as the one related to BMF season 1 episode 7.

If you haven’t seen many of the stories over the weekend, here’s a quick recap of some of what went down. Originally, Starz was supposed to premiere this episode, the penultimate one of the season, this coming weekend. However, the network’s app accidentally posted the episode early at midnight on Sunday — the mistake was quickly corrected, but not before many people already had a chance to see it. This created a messy situation where the communal experience of watching the episode was lost.

Not only that, but Starz has also drawn the ire of executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who directed the episode in question. He blasted the network for the mistake and questioned his long-term future with him; following Starz’s statement yesterday that a technical glitch caused the leak to happen, he then had the following to say on Twitter:

[Well] who is responsible for the glitch? Tell them to pack their s–t up and change the pass codes, Raising Kanan the streets need a body.

The message from 50’s side here is clear: He wants accountability, and his frustration likely stems back almost two years to when parts of the final episodes of Power leaked in advance. In the end, the decision to not have a new episode of BMF this past weekend was ironically due to Power Book II: Ghost. Starz wanted to have the finale for the former show air the same night as the latter premiered its second season; it was a nice idea in theory but in light of what’s going on now, we have to wonder if it was a mistake.

By the time episode 7 actually airs this weekend, there’s a chance that a lot of this blows over. Or, at the very least, that’s probably what Starz is hoping for.

