New Amsterdam season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Are Max, Helen leaving?







When are Max and Helen leaving New Amsterdam? Based on what we’re hearing right now, it seems like season 4 episode 10 could be the time we see that happen. Or, at the very least, that is their goal.

What’s made this particular story so interesting is that eventually, we assumed that we’d see these characters at a major crossroads. If they willingly go away from the hospital, what does that mean for the show? It’s hard to imagine New Amsterdam when two of the main characters aren’t actually at the hospital. We could see it for a couple of episodes but beyond that, it’s hard to figure that out.

Ultimately, season 4 episode 10 (titled “Death is the Rule, Life is the Exception”) could be when the picture becomes clearer. This episode airs on November 23, and the synopsis below gives you a slightly better sense of what’s coming up:

11/23/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : As Max and Dr. Sharpe prepare to depart for London, a deadly superbug hits the hospital and draws them back in. Leyla confronts Bloom about the secret she has been hiding. Iggy digs deep to help two grieving parents confront the reality that their son is gone.

It ultimately sounds like the two aren’t going to be able to leave as they first planned, but will there be a solution by the end of the episode? We’ll have to wait and see on that, but we’re starting to get to the point in the season where the rubber meets the road. We’re not sure that Max and Helen’s London aspirations will carry over into the new year, but we’ll have to wait and see.

No matter what is decided, we just hope that the characters are still together — we waited for a long time to see them be a couple and so far, it’s been really fun to watch!

