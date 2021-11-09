Why were Olivia Jade, Jimmie Allen eliminated on Dancing with the Stars?







Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 featured two different eliminations right before the semifinals, and with that, Olivia Jade and Jimmie Allen are gone.

So why did the voting public choose to send these two out of the competition at this point? It does feel like this is the proper time to dive into that a little bit more.

Olivia – In this case, we just think this is about as far as the public was going to let them stick around this season. She was by far the most polarizing contestant coming into the season, and she was never going to be able to win everyone over who was watching the show. It’s the same as a lot of other “infamous” contestants over the years. She’s a great dancer, but just didn’t have the support.

Jimmie – In this case, we have a guy who DID have a lot of support, but just wasn’t as good of a dancer as a lot of the other people left. Every season there is probably one contestant who makes it further than their dance ability would probably dictate and this time, it is Iman Shumpert. For Jimmie, he was just never going to survive in the bottom two against Melora Hardin.

We know that there are going to be people who say that Melora’s past dance experience makes this unfair but in all honesty, the show stopped caring about that ages ago.

So who is the current favorite to win?

Is it Amanda Kloots? It’s a really hard thing to figure out right now but honestly, it’s hard to know where else to look at this point. She’s consistently drawn outstanding scores, has a great voting block, and has never been in danger.

What did you think about tonight's Dancing with the Stars 30 results?

