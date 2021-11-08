





Where is Chimney during tonight’s 9-1-1 season 5 episode, and how concerned should you be that Kenneth Choi is leaving? We know that those questions have been out there for a while and, of course, we want to help however we can.

We know it’s strange and even frustrating to go a long stretch of time without the Chimney character, and we wish we could say something to make the absence a little bit easier. Unfortunately, this is just where we are right now. The character does not have a confirmed return date yet, but there is zero evidence that he/Choi will be gone from the show for good. Both this week and last week’s episode are meant to be largely standalone in nature, which means that the writers weren’t too focused on any long-term plotlines in them.

As of right now, Chimney is off looking for Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) after she skipped town earlier this season. We’ve heard Maddie’s voice since her exit on the show, which signals to us that this is not going to be something that displaces her for good. Both Maddie and Chimney will likely be back later this season, and it still feels like this whole story was meant to accommodate Hewitt’s maternity leave. The writers had to find a way to justify Maddie being off-screen, and if that character were to leave, it makes equal sense that Chimney would be out looking for her.

Whenever Chimney and Maddie do return, our hope is that we’re going to get a full episode that chronicles the full extent of the search for her. We want to really dive into what Chimney goes through to find her and, beyond just that, whatever reservations that Maddie has about coming back. More than anything, we hope that the character gets the help she needs after suffering from postpartum depression.

