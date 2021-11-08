





Following tonight’s new episode, it only makes sense to want to know the Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 8 return date at CBS.

With that in mind, when could it be? The unfortunate news that we have to share now is that it won’t be on the air next week, or the week after, for that matter. In between repeats and holiday programming, the sitcom is not set to formally return until we get around to Monday, November 29 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. Because we are still so far away from it airing, there aren’t a whole of details about what the upcoming story will look like. There’s no synopsis, and nor is there even a title.

Can we expect a lot of great comedy still coming up? That feels fairly inevitable, mostly because we’ve seen so much of it already. This is a unique love story with a big cast and a lot of opportunities for humor, and we’ve always appreciated that the writers are okay with taking risks and introducing new angles.

So is the show also set up well to get a season 4 renewal down the road? While nothing is confirmed, the series is actually up slightly in total viewers versus season 2. It’s likely buoyed somewhat by airing in a lineup now that also includes NCIS, otherwise known as one of TV’s most-watched shows and one that every comedy/drama under the sun should want to be linked to. With viewership falling across the board (especially for comedies), any show that can routinely pull in more than five million viewers is absolutely one to celebrate. (Just remember that the majority of networks don’t announce renewals or cancellations until the spring, so you’ll be waiting for a while.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bob Hearts Abishola right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bob Hearts Abishola season 3 episode 8?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes on the subject below! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







