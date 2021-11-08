





Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC, and are we getting a chance to dive into season 5 episode 6? If you’re entering this piece with questions, we’re happy to help answer them!

Where we have to begin here, though, is with the bad news: There is no new installment of the medical drama tonight. Instead, ABC is hyping up a CMA Awards special leading up to the official broadcast taking place a little later this week. This is for sure a bummer, though the silver lining here is that it will give the cast and crew more time to prepare some of the rest of the seasons this season. That’s needed since it takes longer than a week to shoot a new episode, let alone get everything prepared in the edit bay after the fact.

While you wait for some of these new episodes to come on the air, rest assured that we still want to give you news on what lies ahead! Check out the synopsis below for not just next week’s “One Heart,” but also the one that follows:

Season 5 episode 6, “One Heart” – Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park must grapple with a life-and-death decision and decide between saving one patient over another. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick goes a little too far in her attempt to win Salen’s favor on all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

(If you haven’t seen the promo for this episode as of yet, we’ve got that enclosed at the bottom of this article.)

Season 5 episode 7, “Expired” – After visiting a possible wedding venue, Shaun and Lea happen upon a terrible car accident and discover Alma (Natalee Linez), a young pregnant mother who has been badly injured and needs immediate medical attention. Back at St. Bonaventure, Alma’s condition worsens, and Shaun and Drs. Lim and Jordan are forced to deliver the baby prematurely. Meanwhile, Dr. Glassman is apprehensive when a figure from his past reaches out for help on all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

