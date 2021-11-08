All American season 4 episode 3 video: Spencer’s Toledo State dilemma







As we prepare for All American season 4 episode 3 on The CW tonight, we come to dissect another important decision for Spencer. Is he willing to forego the end of high school in order to kickstart his collegiate future?

We’ve learned already this season that unfortunately, Spencer is not currently drowning in scholarship offers, and that’s a situation that leaves his future in a certain degree of flux. Toledo State has given him more of an opportunity than some of the other schools out there, and he has an opportunity to go off and start training to be a part of their football program. The issue, at least in his mind, is that he hasn’t even graduated high school yet!

Is Spencer really going to be willing to upend his whole life and leave on this new chapter so soon? There is a lot for him to think about here, from his family to his friends to, of course, his relationship with Olivia. We understand that it could be a tantalizing opportunity, especially if it’s his hope to someday be a part of the NFL. Yet, there could still be other opportunities for him as a walk-on player elsewhere; we don’t think he’s in a spot right now where he goes to Toledo State or nowhere at all.

Personally, we can’t see Spencer going there, if for no other reason than that it would completely alter the rest of the season. Would All American really work if he’s gone from the rest of the cast for a huge chunk of time? Maybe we could see him gone for a little while, but it’s hard to see this as some sort of substantial long-term absence.

What do you think is going to happen moving into All American season 4 episode 3?

