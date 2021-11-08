Dexter: New Blood spoilers: Just how shocking will season 1 ending be?







Yes, we’re more than aware that we are only one episode into Dexter: New Blood season 1 — and yet, we’re talking about the ending.

How can we not be with this show? Let’s face it: For better or worse, so much of Dexter as a series is defined by the way the original series ended. It was, bar none, one of the most polarizing finales in recent memory. Most everyone out there hated it, and because of this, New Blood unintentionally now exists. Everyone involved saw it as a chance for redemption, and that includes original showrunner Clyde Phillips, who was not involved in how the original show tied things up.

So now that Phillips has a chance to create a new ending, what is that going to look like? Well, it’s going to be hard to get specifics for a while, but everyone involved with the show is intent on keeping it under wraps — the point where only a small percentage of Showtime employees haven’t seen it yet. In a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes, here is what Phillips had to say on that subject:

The last script is redacted so that, I would say, a good portion of the people that work at Showtime haven’t even seen it, haven’t seen the whole thing. A good ending should be surprising and inevitable — I think we got there.

Where things get interesting now relates to this simple question: Would Phillips really kill Dexter Morgan? Doing it would make more of the show impossible; yet, his death feels more “inevitable” than anything.

What do you think will happen at the end of Dexter: New Blood?

