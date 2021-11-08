Succession season 3 episode 5 promo: The shareholder meeting







Following last night’s insane new episode, things are only going to get crazier moving into Succession season 3 episode 5 on Sunday night.

Why is that? It feels like we’re about to see when the rubber meets the road when it comes to the shareholders. The meeting is right around the corner, and both Kendall and Logan Roy are going to do whatever they can to properly execute their plans. Whether or not these are successful, though, is an entirely different story.

In the promo below for “Retired Janitors of Idaho,” you can see that there’s a legitimate fear in here that the Roy family could actually lose Waystar. Things did not go well with Josh, and we think that Sandy and Stewy are ready to take the bull by the horns here.

Logan seems more intent on using the shareholder meeting as a way to ensure he keeps everyone on his side. Kendall, however, is fighting to make things work out for him behind the scenes. There’s a case to be made for Logan and Kendall teaming up for now, at least long enough in order to ensure the company doesn’t fall into someone else’s hands. They seem to be FAR too stubborn, at least for now, to recognize that. We’ll see if another person in the family could be the hero; otherwise, we see things getting worse for these people far before they get better.

No matter what happens, we’re just glad that we’re already at the meeting; after all, it’s proof that the writers are not holding anything back this season!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Succession season 3 episode 5?

