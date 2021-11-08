Succession season 3 episode 4: Is Josh out on Logan and Kendall?







When we got into Succession season 3 episode 4 tonight, we had a feeling that we were going to see one heck of an awkward reunion. After all, Logan and Kendall Roy were sent out to Josh’s private island to try to sort things out. Josh is a big investor and with that, he wants his money taken care of in the end.

Josh proved himself to be an interesting force in this episode. After all, he recognized that the Roy family, effectively, worked for him. If he dipped out on the family, they would be screwed. That’s especially the case if he jumped over to Sandy and Stewie.

New Succession video! Take a look below to get some of the latest thoughts on the episode tonight. Once you are done with that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’re discussing the show every week and of course, we don’t want you to miss them.

What Josh wanted to know from Logan and Kendall tonight was simple: Could they work together? Logan insisted that they could, and that he loved his son and fundamentally considered him to be a good person in the end. Of course, we’re not sure he really thought that since once the two were alone, Logan told him that he’d never want him to be in charge. That was before Logan suffered a pride-induced health crisis on the beach and looked like he was about to have a heart attack a good chunk of the time.

Oh, and this medical episode caused Logan and Kendall to lose Josh — he’s out, as he has no real confidence on the future of the company’s leadership. That meeting at the island and all of the chaos was for nothing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Succession now, including other updates all about where the show could go next

What did you think about the events of Succession season 3 episode 4?

Do you think Kendall handled ALL of this terribly? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates on the show. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







