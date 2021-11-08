Blue Bloods season 12: Could a new Big Bad be introduced?







We’re now five episodes into Blue Bloods season 12, and it goes without saying that we want there to be compelling long-term stories.

At the moment, one of them for the season is already clear: What’s going to be happening when it comes to Erin potentially running for Manhattan DA. We do think that this is something that is going to eventually happen, even if the show makes you wait a long time in order to see it.

So what could another one be? How about a new adversary for Danny? There are at least some signs that it could be happening at the moment. The promo for Friday night’s new episode (watch here) features someone who was apparently hired to go after Danny. What’s the motive there? It’s not entirely clear. One scenario is that they’re doing this because they want to go after Danny for something that transpired in the past. Another one, meanwhile, is that they’re doing this mostly to get to Frank — they have a vendetta against him, and they realize that this is a way to truly hurt the police commissioner of New York City.

Our hope is that whoever is trying to kill Danny is a story that can play out for a while — that they can be a Big Bad and their identity could stay a mystery for a little while. Even though we know Blue Bloods is not the sort of show to do any long-term story arcs, we do hope there are a few chances to dive into this story over the course of the season.

If we get a chance to see some sort of arc like this, it’d be great that a compelling actor IS brought in as the central villain. If we could get something close to what we had with Lou Diamond Phillips as Delgado, we’d love it.

