Yellowstone season 4 premiere: Who attacked the Duttons?







Beyond who lived and who died, there was another all-important question at the heart of Yellowstone season 4 tonight: Who attacked the Duttons? Who caused so much of this chaos in the first place?

We absolutely did expect the show to get to this answer eventually, but we recognized that this wasn’t going to be something they took on right away. Taylor Sheridan had so much material to work through and because of that, he could use the time to build up tension. The first order of business, for example, was rule out one major candidate: Thomas Rainwater. Unless he was lying to everyone under the sun at the casino, he made it clear that he needed to know who was responsible. After all, he was concerned that they were eventually going to come after him and his land down the road.

Beyond Rainwater, though, there were a number of other candidates.

