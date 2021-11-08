





Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone after the season 4 premiere, and is his character of Jimmy Hurdstrom dead? We know that there was the potential for a LOT of death to start things off tonight with all of those cliffhangers.

What happened to Jimmy was somewhat separate from some of the Dutton family — while they were all attacked, we found him in a situation where a rodeo accident put him on death’s door. He had promised already that he was going to steer clear of this in the future but alas, that didn’t happen. Just because he was found reasonably soon did not necessarily mean that he was going to survive — especially when the ranch was suddenly short on resources. Remember that there was already a helicopter taking John Dutton off for treatment and there was carnage throughout the entire ranch.

We obviously wanted Jimmy to stick around for a number of reasons, with the biggest one being the fact that he really represents the spirit of the ranch. He’s enthusiastic, hard-working, and his sense of humor if the light in any room. The only reason why he wanted to be in the rodeo is because it was the only thing he felt he was genuinely good at.

Now, the good news: Jimmy did survive! We saw him getting physical therapist at the hospital. While we’re sure that John won’t be happy with him for going back to his dangerous hobby, he made it to the other side. That will be critical to bunkhouse morale in the long-term, and of course our own desire to see him on the show. While Yellowstone may break hearts here and there, at least it didn’t shatter ours in this instance. They could save that for other parts of the premiere.

Entering the premiere, did you think that Jefferson White would be leaving Yellowstone for good?

