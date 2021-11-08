Is Luke Grimes leaving Yellowstone? Is Kayce Dutton dead after premiere?







Is Luke Grimes leaving Yellowstone, and is his character of Kayce Dutton dead and gone? The opening minutes raised that question.

The introduction was both shocking and painful as we saw the aftermath of the enormous season 3 finale cliffhanger. The good news for John is that he was rescued soon by Rip after he was shot up on the road. Meanwhile, Beth was able to escape her building in one piece. Even Kayce was able to get out of the first pickle he was in during the premiere, but found himself in another one soon after: Another shooting. This was one where, as a livestock agent, he found himself targeted. He also found himself shot and bleeding out.

What unsettled us greatly is that even as John was airlifted out and even Jimmy was checked up on after his rodeo accident, there was no immediate update on Kayce’s condition. We knew that this was going to be a huge premiere and they had to pay off the cliffhanger somehow, but we didn’t want to lose a major character in the process!

The time jump – Shortly after the explosive opening 17 minutes, the show jumped forward a significant amount of time to John Dutton in the hospital. He was doing better, but he’d clearly been hospitalized for a long period of time. At one point, Beth was told that he’d never wake up at all!

The show revealed that Jimmy was alive right when John was getting out of the hospital; yet, they kept us waiting on Kayce. When they DID show him, he was off on a hunt and with a distinct, long-haired look. The guy looks like he’s gone through a lot and yet somehow, he made it through. By the end of the first hour, John, Kayce, and Beth were all confirmed alive.

