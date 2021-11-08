Succession season 3 episode 5 hopes: ‘Retired Janitors of Idaho’







Want to get an early sense of what could be coming on Succession season 3 episode 5? Here, it all starts with a title: “Retired Janitors of Idaho.” Can’t you imagine someone saying that over the course of this hour?

Given that this season 3 is only nine episodes long (it could be for story reasons, or due to the pandemic), episode 5 stands as a natural middle point to the story. We’ve seen things build and intensify in a number of different directions already, and that’s only going to continue as we see the battle between Kendall and Logan Roy chug along. We already saw the two COMPLETELY fail at impressing Josh tonight; he’s out on them and that creates even more trouble.

We know that Succession is the sort of show where everything happens for a reason, including these two potentially working together again. Crazy as that may seem, could you rule that out? Could you rule anything out? Our hope moving forward is just that we see significant movement. No offense to Logan Roy, but we really don’t want to see him in charge of Waystar Royco in ANY form by the end of the season. We’ll have already seen three seasons of that! There’s only so many times you can hit the same notes before ultimately, they start to become a little bit stale.

Also, let’s have more fun stuff for Roman — while none of these characters are altogether likable, we tend to think he’s a little more redeemable than some others.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Succession season 3 episode 5?

