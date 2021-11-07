Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 4: Is Wendell dead?







Is Daryl “Chill” Mitchell leaving Fear the Walking Dead? Is Wendell really dead? Tonight’s season 7 episode 4 raises both of these questions, as you see Sarah doing everything in her power to find him in this emotional episode.

We probably don’t have to explain at this point the bond between these two — it has been there from the very moment the two debuted in this world. We could feel her desperation as her search progressed, especially when that led to panic once she saw the wheelchair.

Yet, it does feel as though we have the slightest inkling of hope now coming out of this installment, and a lot of it is due to Victor Strand. In a meeting with Sarah, not only did he confirm that Wendell was alive, but that he had him inside and that he was “thriving” as a part of his society. Yet, he wouldn’t let Sarah in to see him, citing his own code and memory for who stood with him and who didn’t. The decision was eventually made by Sarah to not pass along a message to Wendell that she was there, since she couldn’t risk him coming out, looking for him, and finding himself in harm’s way. That shows her maturity as a character and also, of course, how much she really cares for him.

Now, does Sarah really take Strand’s word for it that he’s got Wendell, alive, on the inside? If we were her, we probably would. Strand may be cold at times, but what would the point be of lying about this? If he didn’t have Wendell and he was just dead, that’d be an easy cause to send her away. Then again, Victor is the sort of guy who plays the long game, and he also does just about everything with a specific reason in mind.

This article was written by Jess Carter.

