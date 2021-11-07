Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 5 spoilers: Dwight, Sherry’s story







Are you interested in learning more about Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 5? The next episode comes with the title of “Till Death,” and that should be some evidence of where the story is going.

After all, this is the story all about Dwight and Sherry! These two have gone through quite a journey since the characters first turned up on the spin-off; they’ve finally circled back to each other and now, they’re fully working together. So what does that look like?

Below, you can check out the full Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 5 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

With a code to guide them, Dwight and Sherry become ethical outlaws known as the Dark Horses; when Strand recruits them for a search and rescue mission, it forces them to question their code and their future.

In some ways, it does feel like this episode is going to touch in a big way on one of the larger themes of the season: Where will some of these survivors stand? We know that there are effectively two sides in Team Morgan and Team Strand, with a number of stragglers more or less floating in the middle. A number of characters are going to need to figure out where they stand, and that’s not going to be an altogether easy thing to figure out.

So when will we get a chance to see Sarah back on the show again? What about Wendell? We’re sure that the writers are going to revisit these stories a little later this season — they often do! Along the way, though, we’re expecting more in the way of isolated plots.

