Grantchester season 6 episode 7 spoilers: The path to the finale







As you prepare for Grantchester season 6 episode 7 to air on PBS next week, there are a couple of things worth noting. Take, for starters, the fact that this is one of the biggest storylines that we’ve seen ever for Leonard. Sure, there are interactions aplenty between him, Will, and Geordie on the series. However, very rarely is it in these particularly circumstances, as he’s coming to the two of them with a very important request.

Given that this installment is the final one before we get around to the finale, we have to imagine that it’s going to be big — and that our jaws could be hanging close to the ground by the end of it.

For a few more details, check out the full Grantchester season 6 episode 7 synopsis below:

Leonard goes to Will and Geordie to ask for their help when someone he knows is suddenly accused of murder.

What makes this episode stand out structurally comes via the premise itself. Typically, Will and Geordie are responsible for finding someone to accuse of murder. Here, that person has already been identified — though perhaps mistakenly so. That puts these two in a situation where over the course of the episode, they have to do everything in their power to find someone innocent rather than guilty. This should be a great humdinger for a lot of people out there, and also a refreshing change of pace.

For those wondering if this mystery carries over to the finale, it doesn’t appear like it will. Yet, there are some long-term character stories that could surface at that point. You don’t have to worry about the long-term future, as the show’s been renewed already for a season 7; just ponder over instead what’s happening with some of these people in the present.

