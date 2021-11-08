Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 spoilers: ‘All I See Is You’







Are you ready to dive into Yellowstone season 4 episode 3? We imagine that after tonight’s two-hour premiere event, you will be desperate for more! This show is immersive, thought-provoking, picturesque, and also dangerous. It’s bringing so much exciting stuff to the table and we can’t wait to see where things go from here.

Leading up to this episode, though, the folks at Paramount Network have kept almost EVERYTHING behind a lock and key … not that this is all that much of a surprise. Given that they’ve been working for months to keep the events of the premiere and the aftermath of the cliffhanger a secret, they’ve shied away from releasing an episode 3 synopsis or any firm details as of this writing. Indications suggest that the title for this installment is “All I Want Is You,” but they’ve been hesitant to even confirm THAT. Obviously, they want to ensure that nothing comes across even as a mild spoiler for how things are going to start off tonight.

We’ve noted it before, but it feels like “All I Want Is You” is a title with some sort of romantic connotation to it, and that’s something we very much hope transfers through the rest of the the story. The hope is that we can see the ranch start to recover from the chaos of the season 3 finale / season 4 premiere, but they’re not exactly going to be out of the woods. If things in Yellowstone were ever completely and totally calm, would we really have much of a show?

One other thing to watch next week is the premiere of Mayor of Kingston, which is going to be coming on after Yellowstone season 4 episode 3. After an airing there, it’ll shift over to its exclusive streaming home in Paramount+.

