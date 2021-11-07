Yellowstone season 4 premiere: Who died: John, Beth, or Kayce Dutton?







Who died in the Yellowstone season 4 premiere? We know that this is a LONG simmering question for people out there. The season 3 finale was one of the most explosive conclusions to any show in recent history, and it’s enough to leave you gasping for air and wondering how in the world Taylor Sheridan and the cast will pay it off.

There were three members of the Dutton family in huge danger entering the premiere: John (Kevin Costner), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Kayce (Luke Grimes). Our hope was that all of them would make it through; yet, our fear was that producers would have to kill one off to justify all of the hype surrounding the cliffhanger.

We’ll share with you here our early prediction going into the two episodes tonight: We were worried about Kayce. There was no way we could imagine Yellowstone moving forward at this point without Costner. Meanwhile, Beth’s storyline is so significant at the moment thanks to her relationship with Rip and her status as the political enforcer-of-sorts without the ranch. Losing Kayce would set the stage for a LOT of interesting stuff, especially with him leaving behind Monica and Tate. Another idea was that all of the Duttons survive but someone else is killed off as a way to throw us all off the scent.

It’s far too early to say if we’re right or not, but we will be back during the premiere tonight with some further updates. Be sure to refresh the page as the story progresses!

