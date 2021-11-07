The Rookie season 4 episode 7 spoilers: What lies ahead in ‘Fire Fight’







Are you curious to learn a little bit more about The Rookie season 4 episode 7? As you would expect, the title here says a lot! “Fire Fight” could be a huge one for Jenna Dewan’s character of Bailey, and not just because of her romantic relationship with John Nolan. Her skills as a firefighter are going to be put to great use here as she teams up with Nolan to figure out what happened to Fred and his house. There’s a potentially-intense story here, but rest assured there’s also some lighthearted stuff, as well, for Bradford and Chen. (Can it be the sort of thing that furthers them in the road to a long-term romance? Let’s hope…)

Before we go any further, let’s go ahead and share the full The Rookie season 4 episode 7 synopsis — that should give you a pretty-solid idea of where things are heading at the moment:

“Fire Fight” – In the aftermath of Fred’s house explosion, Officer Nolan and Bailey discover there’s more to Fred’s death than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Officer Chen and Officer Bradford demand a treasure hunt rematch and enlist Officer Grey to help set the terms to a new bet, all while they arrest a series of wealthy female criminals. Elsewhere, Wesley struggles to keep it together under the pressure of his debt to Elijah on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, NOV. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We should note that, for the time being, this is the last episode we can confirm airing for the next couple of weeks. Could there be more on the other side in November? Possibly, and at the very least we know that “Fire Fight” isn’t being billed as the fall/winter finale. That’s a pretty hopeful sign, if nothing else, that more content is on the way before Christmas.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 4 episode 7?

