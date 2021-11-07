





Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? If you are wondering about this very question, we’re happy to help within!

We have already seen the Nathan Fillion drama take one week off this season; luckily, we’re not going to see that happen tonight! There is an installment airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern titled “Poetic Justice” and based on early intel, this one looks to be rather fun. How can it not be when you’ve got a treasure hunt at the center of it? We imagine that a few characters probably wish that they could get involved in all of this — not that they’ll be able to because of their jobs. Instead, their task is trying to make sure that some of these hunters don’t get killed.

For a few more details about this episode, and also a big Tim Bradford storyline, take a look at The Rookie season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

Officer Nolan and team are on a hunt to retrieve a buried stash of gold before any treasure seekers get hurt. Meanwhile, Bradford is tasked with encouraging the oldest cop at the station to retire and invites him to ride with him on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” Sunday, November 7th on ABC.

Beyond this episode, we know there’s at least one more episode coming this month entitled “Fire Fight,” airing on November 14. We’re estimating already that this one will be big for Jenna Dewan’s character of Bailey, who was recently promoted to series regular! Just on the basis of that, we have to assume that there are some big storylines ahead for the character, and not all of them may exclusively revolve around John Nolan himself.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to The Rookie right now

What do you most want to see on The Rookie season 4 episode 6?

How do you think that this treasure-hunting story is going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







