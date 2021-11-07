Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, November 7?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? As we prepare for a potential November 7 episode, there’s a lot to reflect on. This has been a long, eventful, and in the end exciting batch of episodes this season, and one that almost feels a little more old-school in nature. We’ve seen Oliver talk a little less about some big-name political stories (mostly because there are fewer headlines than the past administration), and a little more about issues that have fallen through the cracks.

Oh, and did we mention that he is now out of the blank void? We also think that this carries with it a certain measure of consideration as well.

As we look towards later tonight, we come bearing a mixture of good news and bad. Where do we begin? We suppose by noting that there IS a new episode of the late-night series airing on HBO. It will start at 11:10 p.m. Eastern, largely because there are installments of Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Insecure before and all three of these shows tend to run long.

Unfortunately, signs suggest that this is the penultimate episode of season 8. Last Week Tonight tends to air 30 episodes a season, and tonight just so happens to be episode #29. Also, this is a show that tends to go on hiatus once we get to the middle of November for around three months, give or take. It tends to come back in February, and that is precisely what we’re expecting to see on this occasion, as well.

As for the long-term future, at least you don’t have anything to worry about there! We’ve heard already from HBO that this show is renewed through at least 2023, which will take Last Week Tonight through the end of season 10. There will be a chance down the road to reevaluate the show’s future; there’s no need to do that now.

