The Blacklist season 9 episode 4 photo: Who is being threatened?







Some of the first photos have emerged from Thursday’s The Blacklist season 9 episode 4, and we’re hoping for “The Avenging Angel” to be a thrill ride. This episode could be a continuation-of-sorts to what we saw in “The SPK,” mostly because the Blacklister in question has a knack for getting stolen goods back to their rightful owners.

Of course, that’s just speculation — we could be looking at a totally new issue altogether. Either way, we’ve got a good feeling that there is some great stuff coming in just a matter of days. There’s absolutely some danger, at least if the photo above is any indication.

It's true that we haven't gotten a huge amount of information as of yet about Weecha Xiu, who is Raymond Reddington's new associate and effectively, his right-hand woman.

It’s true that we haven’t gotten a huge amount of information as of yet about Weecha Xiu, who is Raymond Reddington’s new associate and effectively, his right-hand woman. However, we saw what she was capable of with how she handled some of Vesco’s stooges who turned against him. She’s a bona-fide killing machine more than capable of handling herself in any situation.

What we’re ultimately getting at here is rather simple: For her to be worried about a situation enough to lift her hands in the air must be pretty severe. It’s either that or she just wants to put on an air of innocent as she and Reddington try to pursue their new end goal. What is that? This is something we’re still trying to figure out. We know that Raymond is the new Skinner, but there are still questions aplenty about his endgame here. What is he hoping to get out of the gig right now? Following the death of Liz, is he out to gain anything else?

Where do you most want to see things go entering The Blacklist season 9 episode 4?

