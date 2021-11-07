Call the Midwife season 11 filming: Is it done leading into 2022 premiere?







We know that American audiences are just now watching Call the Midwife season 10, but let’s talk season 11 for the moment! The BBC series has been hard at work for much of the past several months on new episodes and now, a significant milestone has been reached. Production is wrapping up on the latest batch of new episodes, and that means we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds.

In a new post on Twitter, actress Laura Main (who plays Shelagh) confirmed that she recently wrapped up production on the eleventh season of the show. There is a Christmas Special coming up later this year to kick things off, and that will lead into new episodes resuming on the BBC most likely early on next year. (It’s far too early to tell when season 11 will air in America on PBS.) We’re sure that this batch of episodes is stuffed full once more of emotional stories that allows us to celebrate the heart of some of these midwives, as well as how they all adapt to the changing times in both Poplar and beyond.

One of the reasons why Main may have captured her photo “bye for now” is simply because this is FAR from the end of the road for the show on BBC One. After all, two more seasons have already been ordered! Call the Midwife has shown itself to be one of the most popular British dramas of the past generation, and has also generated a great deal of international appeal. At this point, we think it will go on however long the producers and cast want it to.

Let’s also hope that over the next few weeks, we get more in the way of video footage from the Christmas Special. The more that is set up, the happier we’ll be!

Bye for now, Shelagh! That’s a wrap on Call the Midwife series 11!! Thank you to all who make and all who watch the show! #callthemidwife #series11 #nealstreetproductions #bbc #pbs pic.twitter.com/oTyqVq28kU — Laura Main (@LauraMain1) November 6, 2021

