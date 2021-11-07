Survivor 41 episode 8 details: When will the next surprise come?







Survivor 41 episode 8 will be coming up on CBS this Wednesday, and you best believe there’s a LOT of drama coming up.

Think about how crazy this past Tribal Council was. You had a number of plans at work, the first Shot in the Dark of the season, and in the end, Sydney somewhat shot herself in the foot. If she had kept her vote and chose to vote for Evvie, she could have forced a tie and potentially spared herself in the game. That didn’t happen. Now, Xander, Tiffany, and Evvie seemingly find themselves on the bottom as they figure out what in the world to do next.

New Survivor 41 video! Watch our breakdown of the crazy Tribal Council from this past episode below! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; we have new discussions coming there every week, and of course we don’t want you to miss them.

So where will the next major turn come in this game? It may very well be in the most unusual of places in the next reward challenge. For more on that, take a look at the Survivor 41 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Betraydar” – After information was revealed and people were betrayed at the last tribal council, castaways must work to make amends. Also, an interesting turn of events takes place at the reward challenge, on the CBS Original series SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Nov. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

While reward challenges CAN be innocent, at other times it’s a chance to see where loyalties truly lie. This is why we often think it’s a mistake to win them! It’s great to be taken on a reward sometimes, but you don’t ever want to be in a position to pick who gets something in the game and who doesn’t. Isn’t a chance for a lot of people to potentially shift their loyalties. It does seem like this reward challenge could have teams, so there could be some interesting scenarios that unfold from there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Survivor right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 41 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







