NCIS season 19 episode 7: What could we learn about Timothy McGee?







Tomorrow night’s NCIS season 19 episode 7 looks, at least on the surface, to be a heck of a lot of fun! “Docked” has a separate look and feel from almost any other story this season, and much of that could be tied to its focus. This feels like a lighthearted, character-specific story where we get a window into Timothy McGee’s world.

After all, not only is Margo Harshman appearing in this installment as Delilah, but you’re also getting a chance to see Patricia Richardson as his mother-in-law Judy. You can learn a lot about people through their family (even in-laws), and there is some fun stuff worth exploring here.

One of the things we’re hoping to get some insight on with McGee in this episode is how his family feels about him not taking the promotion to Special Agent in Charge. Are they supportive? While it would have come with potentially more money, it also would have meant longer hours. We’re not sure that Delilah would want her husband away more, especially since they have young kids. Meanwhile, in-laws tend to be pretty unfiltered; does Judy like McGee? Does she think that he’s a good match for her daughter? Judging from what we’ve seen from Richardson in this role already, she has no problem speaking her mind at just about any moment.

In the end, this episode should give us a good bit of personal insight into where McGee is now; that should enable us to better figure out how happy he is in his job, and also how he’s feeling about where he stands with Parker as the new boss.

