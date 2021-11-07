SEAL Team season 5 episode 7 preview: Will Jason get that phone call?







Following today’s new episode on Paramount+, want to get a better sense of what’s coming on SEAL Team season 5 episode 7?

Let’s start by noting this: The show is back on a typical schedule now, which means that there will be a new episode at the streaming service every single week (at least for the immediate future). The show will look and feel somewhat different in its new home: It doesn’t feel like producers are dramatically altering the episode length, but they’re absolutely taking the bull by the horns when it comes to making the content dark and well-suited for these characters. We expect them to continue to take advantage of the opportunity to say whatever they want; there are no Standards & Practices restricting any curse words at this point.

By and large, we’re expecting episode 7 to be a reset-of-sorts for the David Boreanaz series. There aren’t a lot of details out there about it yet, but we’re on the other side now of that three-part story featuring Mandy at the tail end of it. Jason did ask her for a phone call at the end of episode 6 and she agreed. Does that mean we’ll actually get that in episode 7? We’re not so sure. While Jessica Pare remains a larger part of the SEAL Team world, she is not currently a series regular. Therefore, we don’t want to get our hopes up that we’ll see her every week.

This coming episode will be important for establishing what SEAL Team is going to be on the streaming service in the long-term. Will they go back to telling story-of-the-week plots, or are we setting the stage now for more long arcs where you can really dive into these characters in difficult situations? Time will tell, but we hope viewers are finding the show at its new home and it gains popularity from here on out.

