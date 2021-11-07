Showtrial season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Preparing for the trial







Following what you’re seeing on BBC One today, are you curious to learn more about Showtrial season 1 episode 3? Let’s just say that there’s a lot of stuff that is about to come around the corner.

Episode 3 serves as the midway point of the story and ultimately, the trial is right around the corner. That means that Cleo needs to figure out the best move to take Talitha down a peg. This is really a game of strategy and also perception; there are a lot of moving parts within a story like this and we’re excited to see how some of them manifest over the course of the next hour.

Before we get any further here, though, let’s go ahead and share the full Showtrial season 1 episode 3 synopsis — that will set the stage for just about everything as we see the story move forward:

With the murder trial fast approaching, Cleo must confront a fresh press scandal that throws a new and damning light on Talitha’s motives.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we imagine that the stage will be set for the final two episodes in a particularly dramatic way. What makes Showtrial so exciting is the politics behind it; every single move is thoughtfully put together and even if there are some unexpected consequences here and there, seeing how some of those play out will be a part of what makes the remainder of this story exciting.

We understand that Showtrial may be existing right now somewhat in the shadow of Doctor Who, which is going to be understandably the most popular show that the BBC has at the moment. We just hope that there still ends up being some attention around this when the dust settles.

