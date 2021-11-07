Dexter: New Blood episode 2 trailer sets stage for chaotic season 1







Following this weekend’s premiere, Dexter: New Blood painted the picture for the rest of the upcoming season — and yea, it looks like there’s going to be ALL sorts of drama around every corner.

At the end of the first episode “Cold Snap,” we saw the title character revert back to his old self in order to kill Matt Caldwell, a pretty horrific person who killed five people in a boat accident. It was a combination of circumstance and emotion that led Dexter to this point — he reverted back to his old life thanks to the emergence of his son in Iron Lake, and he’d just so happened to hear about Matt’s true nature at the worst possible time.

In the trailer for what’s coming the rest of the season, we saw Dexter’s girlfriend Angela (who still knows him as “Jim”) set up a base camp around his cabin — after all, Matt “disappeared” in the woods. He’s now concerned that the Iron Lake PD, inept as they sometimes are, could be the ones to bring him down. He also needs to figure out how to explain his old life to his son, and also figure out just how much he’ll be able to fit him into the world now.

Then, there was also a brief glimpse in the trailer for the Big Bad for the season: Matt’s father. This is a guy who is very well-connected within the world of Iron Lake. He’s also threatening and different than most other enemies Dexter has encountered. There’s no easy way to take him down, and he may not be able to unless the code dictates it.

