BMF season 1 episode 7: 50 Cent blasts Starz after accidental episode leak







Overnight, we wrote that there is no new episode of BMF on the air tonight. Technically, that is still true, but that doesn’t stop there from being a real mess out there in the TV world.

Rather than wait until next weekend as planned, Starz temporarily (and accidentally) posted the full episode 7 on their service for everyone to see — it’s already been renewed, but of course a number of people out there have already seen it and/or commented on it. This is the penultimate episode of the season, and it also happens to be the one that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who serves as an executive producer on the show, directed.

So how is 50 reacting to this news now? Let’s just say that he’s not thrilled. In a post on Twitter, here is some of what he had to say:

Starz is a s–t show, they better sell it fast. They put the fucking BMF show on, then took it down. what network does shit like that? They just ruined the anticipation of The episode i directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore.

Ultimately, this isn’t the first crisis that we’ve seen involving 50 Cent, Starz, and leaks — there was a lot of drama surrounding the final episodes of Power and because of that, we tend to think that his reaction has to do a lot with pent-up frustrations as opposed to just this isolated incident.

Nonetheless, if you’re a fan of BMF and didn’t get a chance to watch episode 7 over the past several hours, you’re probably going to want to avoid social media for the next week or so. Sure, some of the show is rooted in history, but there’s a good chance that you’ll end up being spoiled if you look around for it too much.

