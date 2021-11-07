





Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? Within this article, we’ll of course answer that, and give more insight on what’s to come!

If you’ve been following these articles for most of the year, then you know already that the network has kept you waiting for a LONG time to see the show back on the air. In past years we saw the series on the air in the summer; that didn’t happen this time around. Paramount took a gamble on bringing the show back in the fall, and that leads us to where we are tonight.

New Yellowstone video! Take a look below for all of our thoughts leading into the premiere. After you check that out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are new videos posted every week.

Now, let’s get to the good news: There IS a new episode of Yellowstone coming on the air tonight! You’re going to have a chance to venture back to Dutton Ranch tonight and with that in mind, get some answers on the big season 3 finale cliffhanger. Who’s alive? Who is dead? No matter what, it feels pretty clear that we’re going to get some revenge on the other side. The show has been marketed from the start with that tagline of “Every. Body. Pays.” We imagine that the producers are going to do whatever they can in order to pay that off.

To better prepare you for what lies ahead tonight, check out a synopsis for the two-hour kick-off below!

The coordinated attack on the Duttons continues, as everyone searches for answers on who is responsible. Rip delivers on a promise.

Remember, as well, that Yellowstone will be airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, a little bit earlier than it has in the past. We know that the hype for the new season is next-level and there could be chaos from top to bottom; let’s just hope it lives up to expectations! We’ll be here later to talk through it all.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What are you the most interested in seeing on the Yellowstone season 4 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







