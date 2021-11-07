NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 7 promo: Why ‘Rescuers’ stands out







NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 7 is coming to CBS in just a matter of days; why not get a larger look at what’s to come?

The upcoming episode on Monday is entitled “Rescuers,” and there’s a pretty bizarre situation at the center of it. As you would expect, it all starts with a murder, and then gets a little bit more complicated from there. The deceased is a petty officer and sure, we’ve seen a lot of petty officers killed across this franchise. What makes this one feel a little different is that there are questions all over the place in regards to his girlfriend — is she hiding something? It seems at first like NCIS is trying to protect her, but does it turn out instead that she’s the guilty party? There’s a lot of unusual stuff around this, and that’s before getting into the extended sneak peek at the bottom of this article.

Why would a woman shy away from completing a historic rescue, and also avoid bringing more attention to herself? These are questions Jane Tennant is forced to unravel, especially since the woman in question lives a mile away from where the body was dumped.

So far NCIS: Hawaii has held firm to its procedural roots and to date, we absolutely do understand that. With that being said, in order to continue to succeed in this form, every episode has to in some way up the ante. Not only is this show competing against all the cases that we’ve seen before, but it also needs to take on some of the cases that have existed in the past on other versions of the franchise. There is quite a bit on the metaphorical plate here and we’ll just have to wait and see where the story goes from here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 7?

Share more of your specific thoughts and hopes in the comments! We’ll of course have more updates coming soon here, so keep checking back to the page. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







