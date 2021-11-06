Nancy Drew season 3 episode 6 spoilers: A search for the soul splitter







Are you interested in learning a bit more about Nancy Drew season 3 episode 6? The whole purpose of “The Myth of the Estranged Hunter” may very well be in order to freak you out. Just look at the promo below — it’s got enough of a jump-scare in it to make you shout out loud.

Of course, this show is about more than just things that go bump in the night. The Drew Crew is searching for a soul splitter, a device that originated back during the Civil War era. While it may be important to what’s impacting George, there are going to be some heavy ramifications to the search. For a few more details, just take a look at the full Nancy Drew season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

HOW DEEP WILL YOU GO? – The Drew Crew (Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon) goes on the hunt for an underground prison that may hold answers to the Frozen Hearts killings – all while following a lead on a relic that could cure George of the paranormal affliction that’s shortening her lifespan. Ace tries to enlist Amanda Bobbsey (guest star Aadila Dosani) in bringing her father to justice. Also starring Scott Wolf. Ruben Garcia directed the episode written by Lisa Bao (306). Original airdate 11/12/2021. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

While we may be getting closer to resolution on the Frozen Hearts murders, honestly this isn’t something that the show needs to rush all that much. We’ve quite enjoyed what we’ve seen so far and don’t want to see the action slow down anytime soon.

