The Blacklist season 9 episode 4: Why is there no promo … again?







We are eagerly awaiting The Blacklist season 9 episode 4 airing on NBC this Thursday, we’re ONCE AGAIN wondering about the promo. Why aren’t we getting one? Should we just expect this to be the new normal now?

Well, in a word, probably. For whatever reason the network has moved away from offering substantial previews here in video form, using that time to hype up some other shows instead. Clearly, this is a deliberate move on their part. They’ve decided that promos for The Blacklist don’t move the needle for whatever reason, and of course, that’s a bummer for us as a viewer. Why wouldn’t we want to get more excited for the stories that are coming up?

If The Blacklist isn’t gaining any traction with their linear promos, we can’t be shocked by NBC’s decision to not do them. Television can be a merciless business these days, and this decision almost makes us wonder if the show’s more viable in the streaming world at this point than it is in traditional TV. We do already think that Netflix and NBC’s app viewers are the primary reasons the James Spader drama is still on the air.

So for those of you who are wondering what is coming up in episode 4, “The Avenging Angel” is going to be all about a criminal who returns objects that were unjustly stolen in the first place. It feels like this could be tied to this past episode “The SPK,” at least in terms of how there was a lot of thievery going on there of precious artifacts.

What are you the most excited to see on The Blacklist season 9 episode 4?

