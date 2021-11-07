





Is BMF new tonight on Starz? If you’re wondering about that or the state of season 1 episode 7 coming up, we’ve got all the news within.

Let’s start things off here with the bad news: Alas, there is no new episode on the air. The network is giving everyone a chance to spend the next week trying to catch up — it’s frustrating for sure, but this is something that they do quite often with a lot of their shows. We can’t say that there’s anything altogether shocking about what they’re doing here. The series will return to the network on November 14 with an installment titled “All in the Family,” one that just so happens to be directed by 50 Cent! He’s an executive producer behind the scenes on the show; now, he’ll be putting down his footprint in an entirely different way.

Did we mention that “All in the Family” is the penultimate one of the series? Well, it is, and that’s going to leave you in a place where you’re desperate for the finale (“The King of Detroit”) on the other side. This finale, by the way, is airing at the same time as the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere. We gotta think that this is Starz’s way of offering up some synergy.

If you want to get some teases now about what’s ahead story-wise, we suggest that you begin with the BMF season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

Blood spills into the streets when Meech devises a plan for revenge, forcing Lamar to seek shelter with someone close.

You can get an even better view of things courtesy of the promo; at the very least, it hints that Meech and Terry are going to be forced into making some hard choices.

