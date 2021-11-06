Magnum PI season 4 episode 6 promo: Is Higgins’ MI-6 secret revealed?







When Magnum PI season 4 episode 6 arrives on CBS next week, you will see a new predicament come the way of Juliet Higgins. This one in particular ties to her past, and it’s also one that no other character currently knows a lot about.

If you remember, earlier this season Higgins found herself returning to Hawaii as a result of some MI-6 decrees. She’s under the thumb now of her old agency, which is ready to call her up with a clandestine mission at any given point. Heck, on Friday’s “Devil in the Doorstep” it looks like they’re making a house call! You can get a better sense of that in the promo below.

So how is Higgins going to deal with what she’s been handed? It looks already like it’s going to take an emotional toll on her. She’s trying to balance this job out with everything she has going on with Magnum, and then there’s also the fact that she and Ethan are seemingly over. It’s a lot on her plate all at one time.

The primary question we’re left to think about here is a fairly simple one: Is she about to tell Magnum the truth about what’s been going on? It’s not as though she’s taking any joy in keeping information from him; it’s almost an act of necessity more so than anything else. She recognizes that there’s more danger if a lot of people know what she’s up to.

We’re prepared already for this episode to be a huge one for Magnum and Higgins. He’s already confided in her to some extent about her secret relationship with Lia; she may choose to do the same in the near future.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 4 episode 6?

Do you think Higgins’ secret could be out there sooner rather than later? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stay at the site for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

