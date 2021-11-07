Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Old, new lives collide







If you find yourself interested in learning more about Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 2, you are absolutely not alone in that!

The premiere episode absolutely had a lot it needed to address — think in terms of Dexter Morgan’s new life in Iron Lake, his girlfriend, his job, and the state of the Dark Passenger. This is in a lot of ways a spin-off more than a direct continuation, so there was inevitably a part of episode 1 that had to feel like a pilot. As we dive into episode 2 (titled “Storm of F—“), that is destined to change.

What we can say entering episode 2 is that Dexter Morgan’s life as “Jim Lindsay” has already been upended in a pretty darn dramatic way. His son Harrison managed to track him down and now, he’s going to interact with other people in his father’s life — think in terms of his girlfriend Angela, who is a Chief of Police and in general, we imagine that she’s going to have questions.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 2 synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

When a simple missing person case turns into a crime scene, Dexter’s cabin becomes home base for the search and rescue. Terrible timing for Dexter, who is trying to reunite with his long lost son, Harrison. As Angela and Harrison become acquainted, Dexter struggles to keep his old and new worlds separate.

If we know one thing about Dexter episodes, it’s that they have a tendency to escalate over time. We have a feeling that things will get crazier and crazier before they eventually explode.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 2?

