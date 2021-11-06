New Amsterdam season 4 episode 8 promo: Is Max’s team getting fired?







As we get closer and closer to New Amsterdam season 4 episode 8 airing on NBC this coming Tuesday, be prepared for chaos — a lot of chaos. In particular, Max Goodwin has to figure out how to save the careers of a number of different people he loves.

In the promo below, you can see Dr. Fuentes challenge Max and make it clear that she could be firing Dr. Bloom, Dr. Frome, and Dr. Reynolds — to be specific, three of the most important people on his staff. These are hospital employees that Max tried to celebrate and spotlight after he took on the position of medical director, and that’s why it is hard to imagine these moves as anything other than personal.

Of course, Fuentes insists to Max that this is not the case; rather, in her mind this is the simple result of “math.” She wants to do whatever she can in order to save the hospital money and start to move it forward in a way that pleases investors. These two have been at war for a long time now; this could be a major breaking point for Ryan Eggold’s character. Could this actually be the thing that encourages him to stay at New Amsterdam? Crazy as it may seem, there’s at least a good chance of that so that she can’t completely gut everything he’s done. If he does that, though, it causes more problems in his relationship with Dr. Sharpe.

Speaking of Dr. Sharpe, does anyone else think that Fuentes is going to torment her in some way moving forward? She did Helen a “favor” in letting her keep her program on this past episode, but she made it clear that she wants some element of public support in return. This is going to get messy, to say the least.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam season 4 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to make 100% certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







